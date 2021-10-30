DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 762,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

