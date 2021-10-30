DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

