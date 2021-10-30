Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

