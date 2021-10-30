Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 82,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

