Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.84 EPS.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 922,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

