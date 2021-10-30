Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 79.20. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.