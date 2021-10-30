Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.50. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -27.21. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 566 ($7.39).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.