Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

GRWXF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Draper Esprit Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.