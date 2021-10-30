DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,409,435. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

