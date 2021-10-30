Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 159.1% in October

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$98.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
