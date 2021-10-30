DogeCash Price Up 68.3% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $504,848.09 and approximately $2,575.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00051443 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

