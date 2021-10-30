DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT Raised to 205.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.57.
DNBBY opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
