DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT Raised to 205.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.53. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.