DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $$77.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. DKSH has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

