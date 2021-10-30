dKargo (DKA) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $157.49 million and approximately $97.53 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

