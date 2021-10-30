Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

