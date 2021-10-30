Diversified Energy’s (DEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday.

DEC opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £980.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

