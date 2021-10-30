Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.39. 84,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,534,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 56.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

