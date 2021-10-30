Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 0%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.45. 2,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

