Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,375 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.