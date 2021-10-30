Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

NYSE RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.71 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

