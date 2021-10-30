Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $10.93 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 414,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,913,058.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,081,487 shares of company stock valued at $174,747,268 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

