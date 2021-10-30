Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

