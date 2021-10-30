Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.01.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.