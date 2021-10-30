Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $6,724,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 62,445 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

APPS opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

