DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

