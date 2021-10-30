Diana Shipping Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

DSX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.