Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

