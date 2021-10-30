DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ADK opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. DIAGNOS has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent Duhamel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,815.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

