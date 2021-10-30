DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
ADK opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. DIAGNOS has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$29.72 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DIAGNOS will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
