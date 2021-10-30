DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $625.00 at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $627.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

