Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dana (NYSE:DAN) Target Price to $31.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

DAN stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

