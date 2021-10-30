Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

