Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €210.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

