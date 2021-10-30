Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €95.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA:KGX opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

