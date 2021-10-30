Deutsche Bank AG Takes $238,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.