Deutsche Bank AG Sells 700 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Haynes International by 121.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 448.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.