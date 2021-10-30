Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,058 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 806,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

