Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 72.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $486.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

