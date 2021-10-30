Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NN were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in NN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NN by 346.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

