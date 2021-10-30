Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

