Deutsche Bank AG Buys 477 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $538.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

