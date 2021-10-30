Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

