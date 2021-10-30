Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLVHF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $127.26. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

