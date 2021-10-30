Define Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.47 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Define has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Define coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a total market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $63.47 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

