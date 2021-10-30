Decentral Games Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $436.72 or 0.00703615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $151.41 million and $6.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00070775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,193.45 or 1.00201694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.06 or 0.07013338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

