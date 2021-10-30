Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $15,555,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

