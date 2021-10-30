Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
