DDKoin Market Capitalization Achieves $941,788.12 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $941,788.12 and $20,446.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007213 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003202 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003521 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

