DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.63. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 49,210 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.25.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

