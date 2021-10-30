Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS DTST opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Storage stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 337,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Data Storage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.