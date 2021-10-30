Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS DTST opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 4.26%.
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.
