Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $227.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

