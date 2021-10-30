Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $115,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

